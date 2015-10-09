FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank Yaroslavich announces changes in shareholding structure
October 9, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank Yaroslavich announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9(Reuters) - Bank Yaroslavich :

* Says on Oct. 2 Andzhela Sergeeva decreased her stake in the company to 30.0 pct from 74.88 pct

* Says on Oct. 2 Avesta CJSC increased its stake in the company to 9.9615 pct from 0.4615 pct

* Says on Oct. 2 Managing company Business development CJSC increased its stake in the company to 9.9550 pct from 0.4677 pct

* Says on Oct. 2 Investment technologies CJSC increased its stake in the company to 9.9550 pct from 0.4677 pct

* Says on Oct. 2 Optimatrade LLC increased its stake in the company to 9.9622 pct from 0.4622 pct

* Says on Oct. 2 Aleksey Demidov increased his stake in the company to 7.8277 pct from 0.9223 pct

Source texts - bit.ly/1jfVtY3 , bit.ly/1FVXvas bit.ly/1G1LNLd , bit.ly/1Qd8zjv bit.ly/1R25HGa , bit.ly/1L3ardd

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
