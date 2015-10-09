FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Waberer's becomes public company, may apply to start trading shares
October 9, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Waberer's becomes public company, may apply to start trading shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Budapest stock exchange said haulage firm Waberer’s had become a public company and so could now apply to start trading its shares on the bourse

Waberer’s listed on the exchange on Oct. 6, but its status as a private limited company meant it could not start trading its shares on the bourse

The exchange said the company could apply to start trading within 90 days from listing

* Waberer’s is one of Europe’s biggest haulage companies, its most important markets are Germany, Hungary, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Spain

* The company, controlled by CEO and Chairman Gyorgy Waberer, boosted its turnover by 8 percent in the first half of this year, from a year earlier, to 261 million euros ($296 mln)and its EBITDA earnings rose by 15.3 percent to 37.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Susan Fenton)

