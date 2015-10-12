BUZZ-UTV Media: jumps on sale talks with ITV

** UTV Media rises c.7 pct, on a Sunday Times report saying ITV poised to buy the broadcaster for 100 mln stg

** The takeover is expected to be struck this week, the Sunday Times reports citing sources familiar with the talks. (thetim.es/1jjOkXa)

** Both UTV and ITV could not be reached for a comment.

** UTV stock has fallen 20 pct from its Jan. 2015 peak. Its market value is c.156 mln stg.

** UTV shares biggest gainer on the FTSE all share media index

** ITV's stock little changed