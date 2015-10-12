BUZZ-UTV Media: jumps on deal talks with ITV

(Updates with company comments, share price)

** UTV Media rises c.8 pct, on a Sunday Times report saying ITV poised to buy the Northern Ireland broadcaster for 100 mln stg

** The takeover is expected to be struck this week, the Sunday Times reports citing sources familiar with the talks. (thetim.es/1jjOkXa)

** “UTV Media Plc is in talks about a potential sale of its television assets, not the group,” UTV Media spokeswoman said.

** UTV’s television division, which operates in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, accounted for 36 pct of its revenue last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

** Stock has fallen 20 pct from its Jan. 2015 peak. Its market value is c.156 mln stg.

** UTV shares biggest gainer on the FTSE all share media index

** ITV declines to comment. Stock last down 0.6 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)