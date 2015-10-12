FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UBS says placing up to 4.9 pct of Applus in market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Applus Services Sa

* Brokerage UBS says to place up to about 6.37 million shares in Applus in the market

* Says shares represent about 4.9 percent of Applus, belong to Carmignac Gestion

* UBS says placement to be carried out through accelerated book building

* Stake of 4.9 percent in Applus worth about 61 million euros ($69.34 million), according to Reuters calculations based on closing share price Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

