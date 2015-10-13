Emaar Misr says Alabbar now executive chairman

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Egyptian developer Emaar Misr on Tuesday announced that Mohammed Alabbar, founder of parent Emaar Properties of Dubai, is executive chairman.

In August the company had said Alabbar, then chairman and managing director, would become a non-executive chairman while Mohamed El Dahlan was named managing director.

Alabbar has led parent Emaar Properties since its inception in 1997.

Emaar Misr floated 12.99 percent of the company in an IPO in June. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)