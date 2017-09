Oct 13 (Reuters) - Real estate company Duna House group:

* Has submitted exchange prospectus for planned share listing

* Targets expansion in Hungarian market, looks to become regional player

* Posts 422 million forint ($1.54 million) net profit in first half, up 44.5 pct year-on-year ($1 = 273.24 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)