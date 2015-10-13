FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CORRECTED-Glintt says board gives opinion on tender offer from Farminveste 3
October 13, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CORRECTED-Glintt says board gives opinion on tender offer from Farminveste 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet to reflect Glintt’s board has given opinion on the tender offer, not that Glintt has received the tender offer.)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :

* Says board gives opinion on tender offer for its shares from Farminveste 3 - Gestao de Participacoes SGPS LDA

* Board says the offer might be acceptable subject to a number of conditions

* Says tender offer price of 0.241 euro ($0.274) per share

Source text: bit.ly/1G2Nw2V

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

