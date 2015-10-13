BRIEF-CORRECTED-Glintt says board gives opinion on tender offer from Farminveste 3

(Corrects first bullet to reflect Glintt’s board has given opinion on the tender offer, not that Glintt has received the tender offer.)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :

* Says board gives opinion on tender offer for its shares from Farminveste 3 - Gestao de Participacoes SGPS LDA

* Board says the offer might be acceptable subject to a number of conditions

* Says tender offer price of 0.241 euro ($0.274) per share

