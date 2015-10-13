FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Itesoft H1 operating result swings to loss of 0.3 mln euros
#Software
October 13, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Itesoft H1 operating result swings to loss of 0.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Itesoft SA :

* H1 operating loss 0.3 million euros ($341,640) versus profit of 1.2 mln a year ago

* H1 net income group share 0.3 million euros versus 0.6 million euros a year ago

* Q3 revenue 6.3 million euros versus 5.0 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.40 euros per share

* Sees return to organic growth from Q4

* Sees H2 current operating margin of about 8 pct

* Says it will not reach initial FY current operating margin target of 10-12 pct excluding W4 Source text: bit.ly/1LstrTZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

