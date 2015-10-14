BRIEF-DOCdata reports Q3 revenue growth over 20 pct

Oct 14(Reuters) - DOCdata NV :

* Reported on Tuesday it closed Q3 with a “small profit”. Revenue in the quarter increased with more than 20 pct

* Per 30 September 2015 the net debt amounted to 0.6 million euros ($683,340) and the solvency ratio was 49 pct

* Said the Management and Supervisory Boards will consider to make a proposal of a distribution through a dividend in respect of the financial year 2015 of an amount of 0.55 euros per share

