BRIEF-DOCdata reports Q3 revenue growth over 20 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
October 14, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DOCdata reports Q3 revenue growth over 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14(Reuters) - DOCdata NV :

* Reported on Tuesday it closed Q3 with a “small profit”. Revenue in the quarter increased with more than 20 pct

* Per 30 September 2015 the net debt amounted to 0.6 million euros ($683,340) and the solvency ratio was 49 pct

* Said the Management and Supervisory Boards will consider to make a proposal of a distribution through a dividend in respect of the financial year 2015 of an amount of 0.55 euros per share

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
