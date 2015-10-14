BRIEF-Airway Medix signs distribution contract with NAN03H from South Korea

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airway Medix SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed distribution contract with NAN03H from South Korea

* Under the agreement, NAN03H becomes exclusive distributor of company’s products Airway Medix Closed Suction System and Airway Medix Irrigator on South Korea’s territory

* NAN03H to buy in total minimum of 64,000 company’s products in years 2016-2018

* Distribution contract is valid for next 5 years, with possibility of automatic prolongation for another year

* Total value of contract in 3 years time is estimated at 3 million zlotys ($807,189)

* Airway Medix SA is a unit of Adiuvo Investment SA

