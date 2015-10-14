FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Airway Medix signs distribution contract with NAN03H from South Korea
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Airway Medix signs distribution contract with NAN03H from South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airway Medix SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed distribution contract with NAN03H from South Korea

* Under the agreement, NAN03H becomes exclusive distributor of company’s products Airway Medix Closed Suction System and Airway Medix Irrigator on South Korea’s territory

* NAN03H to buy in total minimum of 64,000 company’s products in years 2016-2018

* Distribution contract is valid for next 5 years, with possibility of automatic prolongation for another year

* Total value of contract in 3 years time is estimated at 3 million zlotys ($807,189)

* Airway Medix SA is a unit of Adiuvo Investment SA

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7166 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.