BRIEF-ULTRA QAM 5 raises its stake in Inno-Gene SA to 13.73 pct

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Inno-Gene SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Sept. 22 Blu One SA sold 714,729 shares of Inno-Gene representing 13.73 percent stake in company
* After transaction Blu One SA does not own any stake in Inno-Gene
* On Sept. 22, QAM Sp. z o.o. SKA bought 714,729 shares of Inno-Gene representing 13.73 percent stake
* Subsequently, QAM Sp. z o.o. SKA transferred 13.73 percent stake in Inno-Gene to its unit ULTRA QAM 5 Sp. z o.o.
