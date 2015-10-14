BRIEF-ULTRA QAM 5 raises its stake in Inno-Gene SA to 13.73 pct

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Inno-Gene SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Sept. 22 Blu One SA sold 714,729 shares of Inno-Gene representing 13.73 percent stake in company

* After transaction Blu One SA does not own any stake in Inno-Gene

* On Sept. 22, QAM Sp. z o.o. SKA bought 714,729 shares of Inno-Gene representing 13.73 percent stake

* Subsequently, QAM Sp. z o.o. SKA transferred 13.73 percent stake in Inno-Gene to its unit ULTRA QAM 5 Sp. z o.o.

