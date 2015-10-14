FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ULTRA QAM 5 raises its stake in Inno-Gene SA to 13.73 pct
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 14, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ULTRA QAM 5 raises its stake in Inno-Gene SA to 13.73 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Inno-Gene SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Sept. 22 Blu One SA sold 714,729 shares of Inno-Gene representing 13.73 percent stake in company

* After transaction Blu One SA does not own any stake in Inno-Gene

* On Sept. 22, QAM Sp. z o.o. SKA bought 714,729 shares of Inno-Gene representing 13.73 percent stake

* Subsequently, QAM Sp. z o.o. SKA transferred 13.73 percent stake in Inno-Gene to its unit ULTRA QAM 5 Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.