BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments says Joint Stock PIF to buy shares of Manta Instruments
October 14, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments says Joint Stock PIF to buy shares of Manta Instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Oct. 12 Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV (Joint Stock PIF) and the USA-based Manta Instruments Inc signed an agreement for acquisition of preference series A shares

* Under the agreement, Joint Stock PIF will buy in three tranches 1,977,848 series A preference shares of Manta Instruments for $999,999

* Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV is a portfolio company of Adiuvo Investments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
