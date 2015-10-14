FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-11 Bit Studios' console version of "This War of Mine" gets Sony and Microsoft's certifications
October 14, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-11 Bit Studios' console version of "This War of Mine" gets Sony and Microsoft's certifications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - 11 Bit Studios SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its game “This War of Mine: The Little Ones” passed certification process for distribution on Sony’s PlayStation 4 console in South and North America and Europe

* “This War of Mine: The Little Ones” also passed certification process for distribution on Microsoft’s Xbox One console globally

* “This War of Mine: The Little Ones” is set to debut on Jan. 29, 2016

* Global publisher of game will be Deep Silver, a brand of Koch Media

* “This War of Mine: The Little Ones” is a console’s version of “This War of Mine” PC game, which debuted on Nov. 14, 2014

