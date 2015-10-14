FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Addnode: Changes in business model affect subsidiary Cad-Q
#IT Services & Consulting
October 14, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Addnode: Changes in business model affect subsidiary Cad-Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14(Reuters) - Addnode Group AB :

* Changes in business model affect subsidiary Cad-Q

* Says Cad-Q sells as part of its offering software from Autodesk Inc., which has decided to change its business model to a subscription form

* After Aug. 1, 2016 no Autodesk licenses will be sold and Cad-Qs sales of Autodesk licenses will gradually shift to a new model

* Assessment is that above described changes mean that Cad-Q's earnings in 2016 will be affected negatively by about 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.85 million) Source text: bit.ly/1k472Cn

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.1111 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.