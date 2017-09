Oct 14 (Reuters) - TXT e-solutions SpA :

* Sees Q3 2015 revenues of about 14.0 million euros ($16.0 million), up 10 percent year on year

* Reports 9-months new orders for 46.9 million euros, up 18.8 percent year on year

