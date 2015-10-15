FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q3 operating earnings below forecast
October 15, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q3 operating earnings below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Q3 operational ebit nok 710 million (Reuters poll nok 726 million), (nok 912 million in Q3 2014)

* Q3 harvest volume 106,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 103,188 tonnes). In connection with the presentation of the Q2 results, Marine Harvest guided a total harvest volume of 103,000 tonnes for Q3

* Total operational EBIT per kg through the value chain were approximately as follows for the main sources of origin: Norway NOK 10.1, Scotland NOK 6.1, Canada NOK 1.3, Chile NOK -6.5

* Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately NOK 8.7 billion at the end of the quarter

* The complete Q3 2015 report will be released on 28 October at 07:00 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

