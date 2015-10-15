FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine informed of delay in obtaining government approval for transaction
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 15, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine informed of delay in obtaining government approval for transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15(Reuters) - S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Was informed on Wednesday by Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co. Ltd. that the relevant authorities of the People’s Republic of China have not yet approved the transactions contemplated under the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of July 24, 2015 by and among SHL, Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) and its Israeli subsidiary Jinoran Mergers (2015) Ltd.

* Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co. Ltd. has further informed SHL that based on its communication with the PRC government, it would be likely for them to obtain such approval by the end of November 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.