BUZZ-Game Digital: upbeat FY results lifts stock
October 15, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Game Digital: upbeat FY results lifts stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Video games retailer up 4 pct after posting FY results a tad ahead of analysts forecasts

** Results driven by growing population of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 console owners

** Co says “well prepared” for Black Friday and the peak Christmas season

** Game Digital faced heavy competition during last year’s holiday period due to reduced pricing and bundling of games with consoles which had hit margins

** Analysts at Liberum believes that Game is well placed for peak trading this year

** Broker has “buy” rating on the stock with PT of 290p

** Stock down almost 38 pct YTD, and 40 pct from its Nov. 2014 peak. (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

