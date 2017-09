Oct 16 (Reuters) - Duc SA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 current operating loss of 0.95 million euros ($1.08 million) compared to loss of 1.41 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss is 1.34 million euros compared to loss of 2.46 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1NfoYn3

