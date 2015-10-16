FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Laboratorio Reig Jofre reiterates FY 2019 outlook and presents its business plan
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 16, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Laboratorio Reig Jofre reiterates FY 2019 outlook and presents its business plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reiterated its FY 2019 outlook for turnover of 200 million euros ($227 million) and EBITDA of 25 million euros from organic growth

* Plans expansion investments in two areas: RJF Pharma and RJF CDMO for 17 million euros in the coming years

* Estimates to invest 9 million euros in R&D, in addition to 5 percent of the company’s turnover already invested

* Estimates to invest 8 million euros in production capacity and technology, which will include a new line of sterile injectable antibiotics in 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8783 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.