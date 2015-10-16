BUZZ-UK Engineers: dealt another blow as Liberum cuts stocks

** UK Engineers spend another day in the red, as Liberum downgrades estimates across sector to wrap in lower growth signals, marking the latest in a string of downgrades on the sector

** Although pockets of value exist, short-term term risk/reward remains to the downside, brokerage writes

** Cuts TP on electrical and mechanical engineering companies: Bodycote, Fenner, GKN, IMI , Melrose & Weir

** Bodycote (cut to 660p from 760p vs analysts’ median of 700p) biggest loser among these names, down c.2 pct & 3rd top FTSE midcap loser

** GKN, cut from 330p to 300p (well below analysts’ median of 360p), among top FTSE-100 losers

** All stocks down YTD, with valve and pump maker Weir showing the biggest pct fall, in tandem with widespread project cuts seen across oil and gas sector