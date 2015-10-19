BRIEF-Nmas1 Dinamia sells 25 pct in Tamsi Spain SL for 20.5 mln euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nmas1 Dinamia SA :

* Said on Friday completed sale of its 25 percent stake in Tamsi Spain SL, amortized loans granted to Tamsi

* Net value of the divestment amounts to 20.5 million euros ($23.32 million) and may increase by deferred 1.5 million euros

* Said total income from the sale, including FY 2014 dividend of 6.8 million euros, amounts to 28.7 million euros compared to 13.5 million euros invested in Tamsi in 2011

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: