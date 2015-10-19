FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nmas1 Dinamia sells 25 pct in Tamsi Spain SL for 20.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nmas1 Dinamia sells 25 pct in Tamsi Spain SL for 20.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nmas1 Dinamia SA :

* Said on Friday completed sale of its 25 percent stake in Tamsi Spain SL, amortized loans granted to Tamsi

* Net value of the divestment amounts to 20.5 million euros ($23.32 million) and may increase by deferred 1.5 million euros

* Said total income from the sale, including FY 2014 dividend of 6.8 million euros, amounts to 28.7 million euros compared to 13.5 million euros invested in Tamsi in 2011

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8792 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.