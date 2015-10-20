FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GAM Holding assets under management down at CHF 119.5 billion as of Sept. 30
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GAM Holding assets under management down at CHF 119.5 billion as of Sept. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG :

* Investment management assets under management of 72.4 billion Swiss francs ($75.72 billion) as of Sept. 30, down 1.5 pct from June 30

* Private labelling assets under management as of Sept. 30 of 47.1 billion Swiss francs, down 7.1 pct from June 30

* Is confident that execution of its strategic plan and group’s strong and differentiated product line-up will enable firm to meet these challenges and deliver attractive long-term growth for shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9561 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.