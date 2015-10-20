FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobistar 9-month net profit rises 30.9% to 47.8 mln euros
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 20, 2015

BRIEF-Mobistar 9-month net profit rises 30.9% to 47.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mobistar SA :

* Reports 9-month consolidated revenue of 912.8 million euros ($1.03 billion) compared to 933.6 million euros a year ago

* 9-month total service revenues is 813.9 million euros ($922.0 million), down 1.5 percent y-o-y, (up 0.9 percent y-o-y in Q3 2015)

* 9-month restated EBITDA is 228.1 million euros, up 4.8 percent y-o-y (11.3 percent y-o-y in Q3 2015)

* 9-month operational cash flow is 112.5 million euros, up 62.1 percent y-o-y (up 63.3 percent y-o-y in Q3 2015)

* 9-month consolidated net profit is 47.8 million euros compared to 36.5 million euros a year ago

* Says total number of connected SIM cards for the first 9 months is 5.7 million euros compared to 5.6 million year ago

* Says upgrade its full year guidance for 2015 and is now expecting to exceed high-end of its initial guidance range of between 260 and 280 million euros restated EBITDA excluding cable cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

