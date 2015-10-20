FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marvipol unit calls tender offer for 7.6 mln Torpol's shares at 11.79 zlotys per share
October 20, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marvipol unit calls tender offer for 7.6 mln Torpol's shares at 11.79 zlotys per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Said on Monday that its unit, Projekt 03 Sp. z o.o., announced a tender offer for 7,580,100 shares of Torpol SA at 11.79 zlotys ($3.15) per share

* Under the tender offer, Projekt 03 Sp. z o.o. plans to raise its stake in Torpol to 33 percent

* Currently Marvipol and its units do not hold any stake in Torpol

* Said that treats the investment as strategic and plans to support Torpol in the current and planned activities, as well as to strengthen its market position

* Said intends to maintain Torpol’s shares in trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s regulated market

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7470 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

