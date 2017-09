Oct 20 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems

** Says upon completion of the project in 2017 Google will acquire Vestas’ 12.5 percent stake in Lake Turkana wind park in Kenya

** The wind park is expected to be one of the most efficient wind parks in the world, and have an annual power production of more than 1,400 GWh

** Says the total investment of Lake Turkana Wind Power is 620 million euros

