BRIEF-Monnari Trade reports preliminary Q3 net profit of 20.5 mln zlotys
October 21, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Monnari Trade reports preliminary Q3 net profit of 20.5 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q3 preliminary gross sales revenue of 21.6 million zlotys

* Q3 preliminary operating profit of 0.4 million zlotys and preliminary net profit in Q3 of 20.5 million zlotys

* Said its Q3 financial results were influenced by a decline in domestic retail sales observed in the quarter as well as a long period of high temperatures

* Said that due to seasonal nature of its operations and good H1 results, the Q3 financial results will not have a key impact on the FY 2015 results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

