FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Caleffi unit Mirabello Carrara considers JVs, M&As, and listing on the Italian Stock Exchange
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 21, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Caleffi unit Mirabello Carrara considers JVs, M&As, and listing on the Italian Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Caleffi SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that the board of directors of its unit Mirabello Carrara SpA, the luxury division of the company, mandated the top management to evaluate potential opportunities for the company, including joint ventures and M&A operations

* Unit also considers to verify if it meets the requirements for the listing on the AIM segment of the Italian Stock Exchange

* Caleffi owns a 70 percent stake in Mirabello Carrara

Source text: bit.ly/1ZWeksd

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.