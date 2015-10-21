BRIEF-Erbud to construct residential buildings for unit of Marvipol

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Central Park Ursynow 2 Sp. z o.o., signed a construction deal with Erbud SA for 2A and 2B stages of Central Park Ursynow investment

* Under the deal Erbud, as general contractor, will construct residential buildings with underground garages in Warsaw, Poland between Nov. 16, 2015 and Aug. 2, 2017

* The value of the contract is 110.0 million zlotys ($29.3 million) net

* Marvipol’s unit, Marvipol Property Sp. z o.o., has perpetual usufruct of the plot of land where investment Central Park Ursynow will be implemented

