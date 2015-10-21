FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Erbud to construct residential buildings for unit of Marvipol
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Erbud to construct residential buildings for unit of Marvipol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Marvipol SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Central Park Ursynow 2 Sp. z o.o., signed a construction deal with Erbud SA for 2A and 2B stages of Central Park Ursynow investment

* Under the deal Erbud, as general contractor, will construct residential buildings with underground garages in Warsaw, Poland between Nov. 16, 2015 and Aug. 2, 2017

* The value of the contract is 110.0 million zlotys ($29.3 million) net

* Marvipol’s unit, Marvipol Property Sp. z o.o., has perpetual usufruct of the plot of land where investment Central Park Ursynow will be implemented

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7559 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.