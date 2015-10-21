FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clipper Group submits claim for damages against PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clipper Group submits claim for damages against PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Said on Tuesday Clipper Group A/S had on Oct. 20 submitted a claim for damages against PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S (PSE) adhering to the case of market manipulation against the company and some of its former leaders

* The claim of about 83.0 million Danish crowns ($12.63 million) regards PSE’s sale of shares in Clipper Group A/S carried out in the period Jan. 10, 2008 - May 14, 2008

* Clipper Group is of the opinion that share purchases were made on an erroneous and incomplete information

* The claim constitutes the difference between the cost of the purchased shares and the selling price at Clipper Group’s sale in Feb. 2010 and Dec. 2011

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.5720 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.