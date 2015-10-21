FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HAWE and Mediatel sign annex to term sheet between group companies and creditors
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 21, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HAWE and Mediatel sign annex to term sheet between group companies and creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mediatel SA :

* Said on Tuesday that an annex to the term sheet concerning restructuring and repayment of the Have capital group’s debt was signed by all parties on Oct. 20

* Under the annex, the term sheet agreement deadline has been prolonged and will expire on Oct. 30, restructuring agreement will be signed until Oct.23 and includes stipulation that creditors can make changes to the restructuring agreement that deviate from the provisions of the term sheet, if the creditors believe they will be justified

* The parties under term sheet are Mediatel, HAWE SA, HAWE Telekom Sp. z o.o., Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu SA (ARP) and Alior Bank SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.