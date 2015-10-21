CORRECTED-BRIEF-Nordea CEO says not worried about dividend ambition this year, but says uncertainty has increased

(In first bullet, corrects to “...not worried about dividend ambition this year” from “... believes dividend ambition will be met”. In second bullet, corrects to “at least 75 percent” from “75 percent” and to show dividend policy is for fiscal years 2016-2018. Adds third bullet on 2015 dividend ambition)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nordea :

* Nordea CEO says not worried about dividend ambition this year, but says uncertainty has increased

* Nordea has a dividend policy of paying out at least 75 percent of profits for fiscal years 2016-2018

* Dividend ambition for 2015 is to increase share of profit paid out as dividend from the 70 percent for 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)