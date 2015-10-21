FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Nordea CEO says not worried about dividend ambition this year, but says uncertainty has increased
#Corrections News
October 21, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Nordea CEO says not worried about dividend ambition this year, but says uncertainty has increased

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In first bullet, corrects to “...not worried about dividend ambition this year” from “... believes dividend ambition will be met”. In second bullet, corrects to “at least 75 percent” from “75 percent” and to show dividend policy is for fiscal years 2016-2018. Adds third bullet on 2015 dividend ambition)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nordea :

* Nordea CEO says not worried about dividend ambition this year, but says uncertainty has increased

* Nordea has a dividend policy of paying out at least 75 percent of profits for fiscal years 2016-2018

* Dividend ambition for 2015 is to increase share of profit paid out as dividend from the 70 percent for 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

