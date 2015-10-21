FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nemex updates on acquisition of Alder Optomechanical Corporation shares
October 21, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nemex updates on acquisition of Alder Optomechanical Corporation shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct. 21 (Reuters) - Nemex SA :

* On Tuesday updated on the acquisition of shares in Alder Optomechanical Corporation and rights to Direct Drive technology (assets)

* Acquired the assets from an investment trust represented by Dariusz Milecki who also is the company’s chairman of the management board

* Said that series I shares issued by the company were offered to FCT Investment Ltd and Ronaro Investment Ltd, however Dariusz Milecki, on behalf of the investment trust, pledged to take over the obligations of these entities towards Nemex

* The agreement on compensation of mutual obligations was signed between Nemex and the trustee of the investment trust, Dariusz Milecki

* Said that as a result, Nemex has become owner of the assets and is obliged to place an order for delivery of 260,000 LED street lights

* Nemex informed about the acquisition in the current report 31/2015 published on Sept. 24

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
