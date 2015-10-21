BRIEF-Biomed Lublin to issue series B convertible bonds

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Its shareholders’ meeting resolves to issue up to 2,200 series B convertible bonds at the issue price of 10,000 zlotys ($2,700) each

* The bonds will have the maturity period of up to 84 months and will bear the interest rate based on WIBOR plus no more than 4 percent margin per annum

* Series B bonds will be convertible into series F shares at the issue price of 2.76 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7705 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)