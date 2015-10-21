FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biomed Lublin to issue series B convertible bonds
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 21, 2015 / 1:26 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Biomed Lublin to issue series B convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Its shareholders’ meeting resolves to issue up to 2,200 series B convertible bonds at the issue price of 10,000 zlotys ($2,700) each

* The bonds will have the maturity period of up to 84 months and will bear the interest rate based on WIBOR plus no more than 4 percent margin per annum

* Series B bonds will be convertible into series F shares at the issue price of 2.76 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7705 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.