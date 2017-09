Oct 21 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical SAS :

* FY sales up 22 pct to 71.1 million euros ($80.66 million)

* FY EBITDA of 13.4 million euros or 18.9 pct of sales versus 12.8 million euros year ago

* FY core operating income of 5.1 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago

* FY restated net profit 244,000 euros versus 389,000 euros year ago