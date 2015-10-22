FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yellow Hat changes name, chairman and to issue shares and warrants
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 22, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Yellow Hat changes name, chairman and to issue shares and warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Yellow Hat SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders dismissed Katarzyna Luczak-Celinska from her post of chairman of the supervisory board and appointed Marta Forszpaniak new chairman of the company’s supervisory board

* Its shareholders resolved to approve the merger of Yellow Hat and MEDAPP Sp. z o.o. and change the company’s name to MedApp SA

* Resolved to issue up to 50 million series A subscription warrants entitling for series E shares on 1:1 ratio

* Said that plans to issue up to 50 million series E shares with nominal value of 0.10 zloty each via private offer

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7888 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.