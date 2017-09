Oct 22 (Reuters) - TagMaster AB :

* Q3 net sales 18.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million) versus 13.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA loss 3.6 million crowns versus profit 1.4 million crowns year ago

* Rail business has been quite even during quarter with serial deliveries to some main customers

