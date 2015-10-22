FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Audio Investments says Joint Stock PIF to invest in Sound Object Technologies
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Audio Investments says Joint Stock PIF to invest in Sound Object Technologies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Audio Investments SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Oct. 16 an investment agreement was signed between Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV (Joint Stock PIF), Sound Object Technologies SA and its funders

* The subject of the agreement is to define conditions of investment of 4.1 million zlotys ($1.1 million) in Sound Object Technologies SA by Joint Stock PIF in order to create a technology that can be commercialized

* Under the investment, Joint Stock PIF will acquire about 30 percent stake in Sound Object Technologies SA in three tranches

* Sound Object Technologies SA is involved in a project on the digitization and vectorization of sound

* The funders of Sound Object Technologies include Adam Mieczyslaw Pluta, Elzbieta Pluta, Katarzyna Anna Rokicka, Tomasz Krzysztof Pluta, Krzysztof Piotr Smolski, Bogumila Wiatr, Grazyna Nowak, Slawomir Manowski, Krzysztof Wlodzimierz Przybyszewski, and Wojciech Stanislaw Raczka

* Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV is a portfolio company of Adiuvo Investments

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7888 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.