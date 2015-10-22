BRIEF-Audio Investments says Joint Stock PIF to invest in Sound Object Technologies

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Audio Investments SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Oct. 16 an investment agreement was signed between Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV (Joint Stock PIF), Sound Object Technologies SA and its funders

* The subject of the agreement is to define conditions of investment of 4.1 million zlotys ($1.1 million) in Sound Object Technologies SA by Joint Stock PIF in order to create a technology that can be commercialized

* Under the investment, Joint Stock PIF will acquire about 30 percent stake in Sound Object Technologies SA in three tranches

* Sound Object Technologies SA is involved in a project on the digitization and vectorization of sound

* The funders of Sound Object Technologies include Adam Mieczyslaw Pluta, Elzbieta Pluta, Katarzyna Anna Rokicka, Tomasz Krzysztof Pluta, Krzysztof Piotr Smolski, Bogumila Wiatr, Grazyna Nowak, Slawomir Manowski, Krzysztof Wlodzimierz Przybyszewski, and Wojciech Stanislaw Raczka

* Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV is a portfolio company of Adiuvo Investments

