BRIEF-Hawe signs LoI with Central Fund of Immovables for funds for debt repayment
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 22, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hawe signs LoI with Central Fund of Immovables for funds for debt repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hawe SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a letter (LoI) of intent with Central Fund of Immovables sp. z o.o.

* The letter of intent specifies the willingness of the parties to conclude an investment agreement under which Hawe’s capital group will obtain funds for debt repayment from Central Fund of Immovables sp. z o.o.

* The debt repayment conditions under the investment agreement will be in accordance with the conditions set by a restructuring agreement to be signed by Oct. 23

* The conclusion of the investment agreement is subject to the prior acceptance by Central Fund of Immovables all the terms of a restructuring agreement concluded by the companies of Hawe’s capital group with creditors

* Central Fund of Immovables sp. z o.o. is unit of CFI Holding SA

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

