BRIEF-Milestone Medical submits initial results of clinical trial to pain management society for publication
October 22, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Milestone Medical submits initial results of clinical trial to pain management society for publication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Milestone Medical Inc. :

* Said it submitted initial results of clinical trial assessing the CompuFlo technology in correctly identifying the epidural space during an epidural procedure to a American pain management society in advance of this organization’s annual meeting in 2016

* Study results suggested that the non-invasive CompuFlo technology was able in a real time to objectively and accurately identify the epidural space when compared to radiological X-ray based fluoroscopy

* Data suggested that the CompuFlo technology has the potential to effectively avoid exposure of the patient to radiation

