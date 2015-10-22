FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Debenhams: encouraging results offset CEO departure news
#Hot Stocks
October 22, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Debenhams: encouraging results offset CEO departure news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Debenhams shares up c.3 pct & 2nd top FTSE midcap gainer after Britain’s second largest department store group posts a rise in FY PBT & says it has had an encouraging start to the yr

** Final results were marginally better than our expectations & outlook statement is relatively positive, Cantor Fitzgerald writes, reinstating TP to 85p from “under review”

** Debenhams also says Chief Executive Michael Sharp will step down sometime next year

** News follows media reports that said several of Debenhams’ biggest investors were unhappy with the retailer’s performance and had pushed for a board shake-up

** Debenhams has seen little sales and profit growth in recent years

** Stock up c.11 pct YTD, outperforming c.5 pct rise in broader midcap index, but still trading way below November 2012 peak of 124p (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

