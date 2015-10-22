BRIEF-FC Porto converts Futebol Clube do Porto SAD's preferred shares into common shares

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Informed on Wednesday that FC Porto as the sole holder of 7.5 million preferred company’s shares without voting rights approved the abolition of the special rights attached to that shares and their subsequent conversion into common shares of the company

* The 7.5 million preferred shares were subscribed by FC Porto in private subscription under capital increase amounting to 37.5 million euros ($42.4 million), approved by the company on Oct. 2, 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1LGXeoN

