BRIEF-Blackstone to sell 3.4 percent of Gecina - bookrunner

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Blackstone

* Plans to sell 3.4 percent of ordinary share capital of gecina - bookrunner

* Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner

* Gevrey Investissement, an entity partly owned by certain real estate funds managed or advised by affiliates of Blackstone, is looking to sell up to 2,141,924 shares

* The Placing will be carried out by means of an accelerated private placement to institutional investors inside and outside France

* A lock-up of 60 days has been granted by Gevrey Investissement in respect of the remaining stake it holds on behalf of Blackstone, subject to certain carve-outs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino)