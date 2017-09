Oct 22 (Reuters) - Quest For Growth NV :

* 9M net profit 29.9 million euros ($33.26 million) versus 7.6 million euros year ago

* NAV per share rose to 12.12 euros on 30 September 2015, against 9.53 euros (after profit distribution) on 31 December 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1W7AbgQ

