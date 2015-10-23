FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ossur Q3 EBITDA down to $25 million
October 23, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ossur Q3 EBITDA down to $25 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ossur Hf :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 sales amounted of $117 million versus $127 million year ago

* Q3 EBITDA $25 million or 22 pct of sales versus $29 million or 23 pct of sales year ago

* Said USD strengthening has had a significant impact on reported sales and profits when comparing to prior year results - it has negatively impacted sales by $11 million and EBITDA by $2 million

* Financial guidance for the full year of 2015 is unchanged

* Guidance includes total sales growth LCY in the range of 4-6 pct, organic sales growth LCY in the range of 3-5 pct and EBITDA margin in the range of 20-21 pct of sales

Source text: bit.ly/1XnJjLy

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
