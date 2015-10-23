FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inno Gene unit sells entire 49.5 pct stake in Centrum Edukacji Bio-Medycznej
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 23, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Inno Gene unit sells entire 49.5 pct stake in Centrum Edukacji Bio-Medycznej

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Inno Gene SA :

* Said on Thursday that on Oct. 20 its unit, Centrum Badan DNA Sp.z o.o., signed an agreement for sale of 792 shares in Centrum Edukacji Bio-Medycznej Sp. z o.o. for 56,000 zlotys ($14,631) to MAC ALPHA sp. z o.o.

* 792 shares represent a 49.5 percent stake in Centrum Edukacji Bio-Medycznej Sp. z o.o. with total nominal value of 39,600 zlotys

* Said that the sale of shares is the result of the process of ordering the organizational structure of Inno Gene’s capital group

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8275 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.