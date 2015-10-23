FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heijmans and Philips to jointly detail the Eindhoven Urban Lighting Roadmap 2030 Project
October 23, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Heijmans and Philips to jointly detail the Eindhoven Urban Lighting Roadmap 2030 Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Heijmans NV :

* Announced on Thursday that the municipality of Eindhoven has selected Heijmans and Philips to jointly detail the Eindhoven Urban Lighting Roadmap 2030 Project

* Contract concerns the development of innovative lighting applications in public spaces, as well as the maintenance and management of public lighting in this municipality

* Term of the project is at least five years, with an option to extend it by 10 years after the expiry of this term

* Contract`s initial value is several million euros, with a potential of several tens of million euros

* Project is due to start on Jan. 1, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1GloXyv

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

