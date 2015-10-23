FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altice announces that Numericable-SFR successfully prices new 1.68 billion euros term loan
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altice announces that Numericable-SFR successfully prices new 1.68 billion euros term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* Announced on Thursday that Numericable-SFR, a subsidiary of Altice Luxembourg S.A., successfully priced (I) a $1,340 million term loan and (II) a 500 million euros term loan

* The term loans have a January 2023 maturity and a margin over LIBOR/EURIBOR of 4.00 pct with a 0.75 pct LIBOR/EURIBOR floor

* These financing activities improve both the weighted average maturity (from 5.9 to 6.1 years) and the weighted average cost of debt (from 4.9 pct to 4.8 pct) of Numericable-SFR

Source text: bit.ly/1PFduMU

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

