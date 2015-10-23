FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sloneczne Inwestycje reaches 99.62 pct in Platynowe Inwestycje
October 23, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sloneczne Inwestycje reaches 99.62 pct in Platynowe Inwestycje

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Thursday that Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquires 220 million shares representing a 99.17 percent stake in increased capital of Platynowe Inwestycje

* Prior to the capital increase, Sloneczne Inwestycje held 997,504 share s representing 54.06 percent stake in Platynowe Inwestycje

* Currently, Sloneczne Inwestycje, a unit affiliated to Danuta Raczkowska, holds 99.62 percent stake in Platynowe Inwestycje

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

