BRIEF-Sloneczne Inwestycje reaches 99.62 pct in Platynowe Inwestycje

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Thursday that Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquires 220 million shares representing a 99.17 percent stake in increased capital of Platynowe Inwestycje

* Prior to the capital increase, Sloneczne Inwestycje held 997,504 share s representing 54.06 percent stake in Platynowe Inwestycje

* Currently, Sloneczne Inwestycje, a unit affiliated to Danuta Raczkowska, holds 99.62 percent stake in Platynowe Inwestycje

